10 Friday AM Reads

Tough week. Finish strong with our morning train reads:
• The Walt Disney Of Retail: Meet The Billionaire Building The Malls Of The Future (Forbes)
• Your Work Is the Only Thing That Matters (Medium)
• The banana is dying. The race is on to reinvent it before it’s too late (Wired) see also U.S. garlic growers are in love with the China trade war (Axios)
• Trump, no longer ratings gold, loses his prime-time spot on Fox News (Politico) see also Why No Scandal Has Stuck To Trump (Buzzfeed)
• An Insider’s Guide to Napa Valley—100% Cliche-Free (Wall Street Journal)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!