10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• When Stocks Fell 10%… (A Wealth of Common Sense) see also The agony of the value investor (Economist)

• How Harvey Transformed House-Hunting in Houston (Wall Street Journal) see also Housing Is Tanking in the Northeast. SALT is Why (Bloomberg View)

• Apps Installed On Millions Of Android Phones Tracked User Behavior To Execute A Multimillion-Dollar Ad Fraud Scheme (Buzzfeed)

• As NASA’s prized telescopes falter, astronomers fear losing their eyes in space (Washington Post)

• What the Hell Happened to Darius Miles? by Darius Miles (Players’ Tribune)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Guggenheim Securities Co-Chairman Jim Millstein, who was the former Chief Restructuring Officer at Treasury, where he was the principal architect of the post-crisis AIG’s restructuring.

