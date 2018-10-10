10 Wednesday AM Reads

October 3, 2018 8:06am by

My midweek morning train reads:

• Amazon’s $15 Minimum Wage Is a Brilliant Business Strategy (Atlantic)
• Climate Change Is Forcing the Insurance Industry to Recalculate (Wall Street Journal) see also The World’s Most Beautiful Battery (Bloomberg)
• How 2008 austerity measures helped fuel today’s right-wing populism (The Conversation) see also Will Democrats regain control of the House? 5 Metrics to Consider (Reuters)
• Data Factories (Stratechery)
• Study: Most of the criticism of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ came from Russian trolls and bots. (Business Insider)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

 

Read this next.

Posted Under