5 Things We Learned From Cliff Asness

This is a tour de force interview by ⁦@ErikSchatzker⁩. I want to take out a fourth mortgage on my home and send all the proceeds to ⁦@CliffordAsness⁩ / AQR https://t.co/XjZzpC27qu — Barry “I like beer” Ritholtz (@ritholtz) October 4, 2018

Michael Batnick and Downtown Josh Brown read the new interview Erik Schatzker did with AQR’s Cliff Asness, one of the most successful quant investors of all time. Cliff’s work is frequently read and cited by all the guys and gals at Ritholtz Wealth Management. He’s also a great follow on Twitter, where he takes zero s*** from the peanut gallery and even shows off his notoriously short temper.





