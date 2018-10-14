Interest Rates & the Market Swoon October 14, 2018 6:00pm by Barry Ritholtz Click for audio Source: Marketplace https://ritholtz.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/mmr_20181012_pod2_64.mp3 Spread the wealth. twitter facebook linkedin Read this next.March 17, 2016 Amount of Negative Interest Rates in the WorldAugust 31, 2016 Projecting the Long-Run Natural Rate of InterestAugust 18, 2016 LIBOR! Posted Under Fixed Income/Interest Rates Media Podcast Previous Post Corporate Debt = $1 Trillion Dollars Next Post What is the Correlation Between Stocks & Housing?