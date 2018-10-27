MIB: Jim Millstein, AIG Restructurer

This week on Masters in Business radio podcast, I speak with Jim Millstein, Co-Chairman of Guggenheim Securities, and former Chief Restructuring Officer at Treasury, who was the principal architect of AIG’s restructuring. Millstein (and/or his firm) has had a ringside seat to some of the biggest restructurings such as cable operator Charter Communications; the United Auto Workers/GM/Chrysler; US Airways, Greece, and US territory Puerto Rico.



He discusses how a phone call came in out of the blue shortly after AIG’s $182 billion dollar bailout, asking for his help in restructuring the company. Despite the pay cut, the opportunity to be involved in a historic restructuring was too good to pass up, leading to Millstein overseeing the full restructuring of the company until 2011.

He also believes we are at the leading edge fo a wave of future corporate restructuring, due to the big increase in financial engineering of corporate debt in the ZIRP/share buyback era.

His favorite books are here; transcript of our conversation will be posted here.

