Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 10.12.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending October 12th, 2018

Positives:

1. Same store sales rose 6.5% w/o/w, up from previous rise of 5.7%;

2. Presidents Trump and Xi plan a get together at the G20 meeting the end of November, hopefully avoiding a US-China trade war;

3. Consumer sentiment comes in at 99.0 for early October, meeting expectations;

4. PPI-FD rose 0.2% m/o/m, up from previous 0.1% decline;

5. Wholesale inventories rose 1.0% m/o/m, beating expected 0.8% rise.