10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• Emerging markets have a new champion as stocks grow cheaper while values become compelling and their currencies drop (Bloomberg View)

• The AI Cold War That Could Doom Us All (Wired)

• Back during the presidential campaign, one prominent tax lawyer wrote that Trump should *NOT* release his tax returns. The lawyer? He now heads the IRS. (ProPublica)

• Do Nootropics Actually Work? I Took a Bunch of Magic Brain Pills to Find Out (GQ)

• The Party, Not the Tribe, Enforces Political Divisions. (Bloomberg) but see Purple America sure looks bluer (Washington Post)

• Older People Are Worse Than Young People at Telling Fact from Opinion. (The Atlantic)

• Finding ‘Common Good’ Among Evangelicals In The Political Season (NPR)

• The Enduring Fantasy of the Modernizing Autocrat (New York Times) see also While the world focuses on Khashoggi, dozens of journalists and activists in Saudi Arabia are still behind bars (Vox)

• Scientists Processed 109 Hours of Oral Sex to Develop an Fellatio AI (Vice)

• How “Silicon Valley” Nails Silicon Valley (New Yorker)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Guggenheim Securities Co-Chairman Jim Millstein, who was the former Chief Restructuring Officer at Treasury, where he was the principal architect of the post-crisis AIG’s restructuring.

Think you can time the stock market? Look at this chart first



Source: MarketWatch

