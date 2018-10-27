10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat on the couch, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• The giant of Santa Clara County: Since its inception as an agricultural boomtown, Gilroy, California, has been known as the “garlic capital of the world”—and town leaders want it to stay that way (Curbed)

• 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki says ‘one of our biggest competitors’ is fake science on sites like Goop (Recode)

• Bait and Switch: The Global Financial Crisis (London Review of Books)

• An Alternative History of Silicon Valley Disruption (Wired)

• Big in Japan: The story of how Kit Kats, once a British chocolate export, became a booming business from Hokkaido to Tokyo — and changed expectations about what a candy bar could be. (New York Times)

• The Far-Right Book Every Russian General Reads (Daily Beast)

• Fighting to Vote (New York Review of Books)

• The FBI of the National Park Service (Outside) see also How I Accidentally Wound Up Running a Outlaw Biker Gang (Medium)

• How to build a Moon base (Nature)

• How Julia Louis-Dreyfus quietly became the most successful sitcom star ever (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Guggenheim Securities Co-Chairman Jim Millstein, who was the former Chief Restructuring Officer at Treasury, where he was the principal architect of the post-crisis AIG’s restructuring.

Does trade cause growth?



Source: Our World in Data

