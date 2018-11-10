10 Monday AM Reads

My Monday morning, pre-election day train reads:

• Marijuana legalization in 5 charts: A 2018 midterm report (Politifact)

• The Quant Frontier (Medium)

• How Everything Became the Culture War (Politico)

• Coarseness and Coddling (L2)

• I Popularized The Term “Fake News” And Now I Cringe Whenever I Hear It (Buzzfeed)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Dr. Robert Cialdini, Professor Emeritus of Psychology and Marketing at Arizona State University. He is the author of the book Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion which has sold 3 million copies in 30 languages. His new book is Pre-Suasion: A Revolutionary Way to Influence and Persuade.

