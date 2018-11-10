10 Monday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• When Are Sales Too Good to Be True? Deceptive practices and dubious discounts make it harder to avoid overpaying (Consumer Reports)

• What the Sydney Opera House teaches us about Brexit (Tim Harford) see also May’s Brexit deal is a humiliation for Britain (politics.co.uk)

• The life-changing art of asking instead of telling (Quartz)

• ‘Nothing on this page is real’: How lies become truth in online America (Washington Post) see also Journalists have become complicit in spreading the president’s falsehoods and conspiracy theories. Here’s how they can do better (The Atlantic)

• Worldwide the suicide rate is down by 29% since 2000. In America it’s up by 18% (The Economist)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ralph Scamardella, chef and partner at Tao Group, which operates some of the largest and most profitable restaurants in the country.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!