10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Timing the Market (Irrelevant Investor)
• How to Maximize Serendipity (David Perell)
• Gov’t questions unfair student loan practices (AP)
• 7 economic terms that are often used to trick people out of their money (Salon)
• Anti-vaccine debate ‘fuelled by Russian Twitter bots and trolls’ (Sky News) see also Throwing Science At Anti-Vaxxers Just Makes Them More Hardline (IFL Science)
• What Amazon Reviews Reveal About Humanity (Buzzfeed)
• 50 Law Professors to follow on Twitter (World Wide Learn)
• Are you the assh*le? This community will give you an honest answer. (Mashable)
• Poll: Support for Trump is fading among active-duty troops (Military Times)
• How Guy Raz Built ‘How I Built This’ (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ralph Scamardella, chef and partner at Tao Group, which operates some of the largest and most profitable restaurants in the country.
