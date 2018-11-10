10 Thursday AM Reads

My November morning train reads:

• If the market’s recent dive led you to buy or sell, you’re doing this investing business wrong. (Bloomberg)
• No One is Crazy (Collaborative Fund)
• You Have No Competition (Of Dollars And Data)
• What we’ve learnt about corporate America during earnings season. (Financial Times)
• Instagram Is the Alt-Right’s New Favorite Haven (Daily Beastsee also ‘There Is Still So Much Evil’: Growing Anti-Semitism Stuns American Jews (New York Times)
• George Soros and the migrant caravan: How a lie multiplied online (USA Today)
• Ugliness Is Underrated: Ugly Fashion. (Paris Review)
• Why Are iPhones so hard to use? (Joe Clark)
• How Pro-Trump Conspiracy Theorist Jacob Wohl Is Tied To Scheme Against Robert Mueller (MSN) see also Krassenstein brother busts Jacob Wohl over Mueller plot (Think Progress)
• Climate change is unraveling this Antarctic ecosystem (National Geographic)

