10 Thursday AM Reads

My Thursday morning train reads:

• We are 3 Republican former U.S. Attorneys General. We salute Jeff Sessions. (Washington Post)

• Buffett’s Underrated Investment Attribute (Base Hit Investing)

• Meat Has a Replacement But No One Knows What to Call It (Bloomberg)

• What if the Placebo Effect Isn’t a Trick? (New York Times Magazine)

• “I’m Very Worried About Don Jr.”: West Wing Insiders Brace for the Mueller Storm (Vanity Fair)