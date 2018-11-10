10 Thursday AM Reads

My Thursday morning train reads:
• We are 3 Republican former U.S. Attorneys General. We salute Jeff Sessions. (Washington Post)
• Buffett’s Underrated Investment Attribute (Base Hit Investing)
• Meat Has a Replacement But No One Knows What to Call It (Bloomberg)
• What if the Placebo Effect Isn’t a Trick? (New York Times Magazine)
• “I’m Very Worried About Don Jr.”: West Wing Insiders Brace for the Mueller Storm (Vanity Fair)
What are you reading?
