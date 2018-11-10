10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• “I Hereby Confess Judgment” How an obscure legal document turned New York’s court system into a debt-collection machine that’s chewing up small businesses across America. (BloombergBusinessweek)

• There is a fine line between stupid and clever (TimHarford)

• Sackler family members face mass litigation and criminal investigations over opioids crisis (The Guardian) see also Opioid Industry Fights Efforts to Make It Pay for Crisis (Wall Street Journal)

• Why 536 was ‘the worst year to be alive’ (Science)

• How Artists Are Copying Masterpieces at World-Renowned Museums (Artsy) see also This Village Used to Make 60% of the World’s Paintings—Now Its Future Is in Jeopardy (Artsy)