10 Wednesday AM Reads

My post-election morning train reads:
• Wall Street Math Hustle (Institutional Investor)
• The McRib Effect on Stocks (Of Dollars And Data)
• Bitcoin Will Burn the Planet Down. The Question: How Fast? (Wired)
• MAGA Mills: The bustling cottage industry of Donald Trump fan pages on Facebook, and the revenue they generate. (Slate)
• Republicans attacked Jewish candidates across the U.S. with an age-old caricature: Fistfuls of cash (Washington Post) see also Gun control, tariffs and the issues that have literally fallen off the map in the midterms (Washington Post)
What are you reading?
