10 Wednesday AM Reads

My post-election morning train reads:

• Wall Street Math Hustle (Institutional Investor)

• The McRib Effect on Stocks (Of Dollars And Data)

• Bitcoin Will Burn the Planet Down. The Question: How Fast? (Wired)

• MAGA Mills: The bustling cottage industry of Donald Trump fan pages on Facebook, and the revenue they generate. (Slate)

• Republicans attacked Jewish candidates across the U.S. with an age-old caricature: Fistfuls of cash (Washington Post) see also Gun control, tariffs and the issues that have literally fallen off the map in the midterms (Washington Post)