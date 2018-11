My midweek morning train reads:

• Steve Ballmer’s Bid for an Educated Citizenry (Wall Street Journal)

• The new boomtowns: Why more people are relocating to ‘secondary’ cities (Washington Post)

• Welcome To Voldemorting, The Ultimate Seo Dis (Wired)

• The 2018 Midterms, In 4 Charts (fivethirtyeight)

• ‘Fight Club’ with better jokes: Inside Garry Shandling’s secret pickup game (ESPN)

What are you reading?

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!