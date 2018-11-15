Inside North Korea: The Kim Dynasty Episode



National Geographic

CNN:

North Korea has become a focal point of US foreign-policy discussions, but having been called a “hermit kingdom,” one suspects many Americans know relatively little about the reigning family’s brutal history — or how that came to be. Given that, National Geographic Channel’s “Inside North Korea’s Dynasty” feels like a timely public service, pulling back the curtain on “the story of the Kims, a family of dictators.”

The four-part documentary, scheduled over two Sunday nights, analyzes North Korea’s “strange psychology,” rooted in the indignities suffered under Japanese occupation before the end of World War II. Part I is thus devoted to Kim Il Sung, a guerrilla fighter who came to power and solidified his hold over the country after Korea’s arbitrary division along the 38th parallel.