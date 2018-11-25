An interview and Q&A with billionaire venture capitalist and co-founder Valar Ventures, Peter Thiel. In this interview, Peter discusses his unique view on innovation and the detrimental effects of risk aversion to creating innovation. Peter also talks about his investments and what he has learnt from them.

Peter Thiel: Different Perspectives On Innovation, Risk and Investing



100 Plus:http://bit.ly/100PlusPT

Bloodland:http://bit.ly/Bloodlands

Resurrection from the Underground:http://bit.ly/ResurrectionUnderground

Sir Francis Bacon: The New Atlantis:http://bit.ly/FBaconNewAtlantis