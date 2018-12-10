10 Friday AM Reads

My Winter Solstice morning reads:

• ‘Oh, no’: The day Trump learned to tweet (Politico)

• Google Assistant, Siri, Alexa, Cortana Annual Smart Speaker IQ Test (Loup)

• Expectation vs. Reality: The Problem Of Planning and What To Do About It (Of Dollars And Data)

• Fall Behind on These Loans? You Might Get a Visit From Gino. (Bloomberg)

• Dirty dealing in the $175 billion Amazon Marketplace (The Verge) see also Is It Really Five Stars? How to Spot Fake Amazon Reviews (Wall Street Journal)

