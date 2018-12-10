10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• The 2018 Jealousy List (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• At Goldman Sachs, the David Solomon Era Begins with Subtle but Significant Changes (Vanity Fair)

• Michael Cohen’s New Home (Institutional Investor)

• The Oil Industry’s Covert Campaign to Rewrite American Car Emissions Rules (New York Times)

• The benefits of this ‘strong economy’ have not reached all Americans (Washington Post)

• Why Trump Can’t Kill the Electric Car (Politico)

• After a Natural Disaster, Is It Better to Rebuild or Retreat?It’s a question that will become only more urgent as climate change continues to fuel extreme weather. (New York Times)

• Which Americans support the Second Amendment? The answer depends on whether whites or blacks have the guns. (Washington Post)

• Female-led films outperform at box office for 2014-2017 (Shift7)

• Pornhub Just Released Their 2018 End Of Year Review And It’s Really Something (Buzzfeed)