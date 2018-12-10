10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Does Anyone Care About Year-Ahead Outlooks? (Institutional Investor)

• Plastic Water Bottles, Which Enabled a Drinks Boom, Now Threaten a Crisis (Wall Street Journal) but see Scientists accidentally create mutant enzyme that eats plastic bottles (The Guardian)

• Homelessness Rises More Quickly Where Rent Exceeds a Third of Income (Zillow)

• What Happened When Dick’s Stared Down the Gun Lobby (Outside)

• Stephen Curry Doubts Moon Landings. NASA Offers to Show Him the Rocks. (New York Times) but see 7 easy ways you can tell for yourself that the moon landing really happened (Popular Science)