10 Thursday AM Reads

My penultimate shortest day of the year morning reads:

• 18 Signs You Were an Institutional Investor in 2018. (Institutional Investor)

• How to Get Employees to Give More to Charity (Wall Street Journal)

• Facebook doesn’t need to sell your data. It has been giving it away free for years (Recode) see also Amazon and Facebook Reportedly Had a Secret Data-Sharing Agreement, and It Explains So Much. (Gizmodo)

• America’s Electoral Map Is Changing (FiveThirtyEight)

• Saturn is losing its iconic planetary rings. (Quartz)