10 Thursday AM Reads

December 20, 2018 8:08am by

My penultimate shortest day of the year morning reads:

• 18 Signs You Were an Institutional Investor in 2018. (Institutional Investor)
• How to Get Employees to Give More to Charity (Wall Street Journal)
• Facebook doesn’t need to sell your data. It has been giving it away free for years (Recode) see also Amazon and Facebook Reportedly Had a Secret Data-Sharing Agreement, and It Explains So Much. (Gizmodo)
• America’s Electoral Map Is Changing (FiveThirtyEight)
• Saturn is losing its iconic planetary rings. (Quartz)

