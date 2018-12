My morning train reads:

• A History of Bear Market Bottoms (Irrelevant Investor)

• 2018: The year in credit (Tracy Alloway)

• How Much of the Internet Is Fake? Turns Out, a Lot of It, Actually. (New York Magazine)

• Zero-fee funds are making some investors even more nervous about 2019 (Quartz)

• Lab-Grown Meat Is Coming, Whether You Like It or Not (Wired)