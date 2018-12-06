S&P500 Performance by President

Yahoo notes this is “S&P 500 returns measured from each presidential election day to the next presidential election day.” Thats measuring sentiment not the impact of each president.

Regardless, all presidents get too much credit for when things go well, and too much blame for when they go poorly. Unless they really mess up — perhaps Nixon goes in that category, and the jury is still out on the current occupant of the White House.

If this current mess gets much worse, don’t be surprised if history holds “ Mr. Tariff Man ” accountable.

From Nixon to Trump: Here’s how stocks performed under each U.S. president



Source: Yahoo Finance