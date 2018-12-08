10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• The Friendship That Made Google Huge (New Yorker)

• Four Days Trapped at Sea With Crypto’s Nouveau Riche (Breaker)

• The Squishiest, Sweetest Sleep: The inventor of the water bed is reprising and updating it (New York Times)

• Inside China’s audacious global propaganda campaign (The Guardian)

• 150 Minutes of Hell: Death and survival in California’s fire tornado (San Francisco Chronicle)

• Tucker Carlson::«Trump is not capable» (Die Weltwoche)

• Inside the Hunt for the World’s Most Dangerous Terrorist (Politico)

• The Day They Came for Rod Blagojevich (Chicago Magazine)

• The Steward of Middle-earth: The extraordinary fidelity of Christopher Tolkien, last of the Inklings. (Weekly Standard)

• The Last Curious Man: The enormous life of Anthony Bourdain, according to those who knew him best. (GQ)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jeremy Grantham, co-founder of the global asset management firm GMO and its chief investment strategist.

Country Stock Markets as a Percent of World



Source: Bespoke

