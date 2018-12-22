10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Press coffee, grab a seat on the balcony, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Borderline: Navigating the invisible boundary and physical barriers that define the U.S.-Mexico border (Washington Post)

• Montier: The Late Cycle Lament: The Dual Economy, Minsky Moments, and Other Concerns (GMO)

• The Fresno Bee and the War on Local News (GQ)

• The Mad Scramble to Claim the World’s Most Coveted Meteorite (Wired)

• What’s next for marketplace startups? Reinventing the $10 trillion service economy, that’s what. (Andrew Chen)

• The Itsy-Bitsy, Teenie-Weenie, Very Litigious Bikini (New York Times)

• Kelly Slater’s Shock Wave: The best surfer in history made a machine that creates perfect conditions on demand. (New Yorker)

• Susan Potter Will Live Forever: She donated her body to the Visible Human Project, creating a virtual cadaver (Graphic content) (National Geographic)

• Ellen DeGeneres Is Not as Nice as You Think: Boxed in by her reputation for kindness, weighing leaving daytime TV (New York Times)

• Mystic Chords: Link Wray—power-chord progenitor—made his most transcendent music in a chicken shack (Oxford American) see also Hear the Only Instrumental Ever Banned from the Radio: Link Wray’s Seductive, Raunchy Song, “Rumble” (1958) (Open Culture)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with David Hall, a partner at Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, where he is responsible for investment sourcing, execution and oversight for Revolution portfolio companies.

Visualizing American Income Levels by Age Group



Source: Visual Capitalist

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!