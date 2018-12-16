What you Take Home from a $100K Salary in America’s Biggest Cities

December 16, 2018


Source: How Much

 

Cool map by How Much showing the largest city in each state and crunching the numbers on tax costs + local living expenses (data via SmartAsset) off of a $100,000 baseline annual salary ($8,333 in monthly net income).

 

