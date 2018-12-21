Your 2018 Gift Guide for Investors and Traders

Insider Tips on Holiday Gifts for Traders

You won’t make a killing on these ideas, but this list might make shopping a bit easier.

Bloomberg, December 14, 2018

Every year about this time, we assemble an eclectic list of baubles, toys, trinkets and occasional necessities to give to the traders and fund managers who have been very good this year (an admittedly short list, I know). The goal is to make your holiday shopping a little bit easier.

On to the gifts!

Read: My list of books to read this winter has already been published, but the books below are strictly for giving as gifts:

“The Current: New Wheels for the Post-Petrol Age” ($50): For your favorite gearhead, this book details the most radical vehicles coming at us from the electric revolution.

~~~

Apps: “Headspace,” on online guide for meditation. It’s a great gift for the stressed-out trader on your list. There’s a free version, while full-service subscriptions cost from $58 to $96 a year. ~~~ Home: Awair ($197) One of the more novel items for the home this year is this air-quality tracker — although I’m not sure I even want to know. Backyard: Vaonis Stellina telecope ($3,499). Set the Stellina up, power it on, and the rest is automatic. The motorized telescope connects to an app, focuses on a selected heavenly body out of hundreds of suggestions, then takes a photo that can be transferred to a smartphone. (For sale at MOMA design store) ~~~ Workout: The Hydrow ($1,999): An at-home system that aims to do for rowing what Peloton did for cycling. Tonal ($3,000, plus $49 monthly subscription): Perhaps the highest tech home gym ever, Tonal wants to replace everything you think of as a gym, from barbells to trainers.

~~~

~~~

I originally published this at Bloomberg, December 14, 2018. All of my Bloomberg columns can be found here and here.