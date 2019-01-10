10 Friday AM Reads

My Perihelion day morning train reads:
• If the Stock Market Has a Problem, His Job Is to Fix It (Bloomberg)
• Bondholders think the Fed is about to make a mistake on rates, but history shows the bond market is prone to error (Wall Street Journal)
• Stock Prices Have Plummeted. That Doesn’t Make Them Good Buys (Fortune) but see Peter Lynch Stock ‘PEG’ Hit Crisis-Level Low in Rout (Bloomberg)
• 2017 vs. 2018 in the Stock Market (A Wealth Of Common Sense)
• Want to Divorce Your Private Equity Manager? Good Luck. (Institutional Investor)
• A Nobel Prize-winning psychologist says most people don’t really want to be happy (Quartz)
• Apple’s Precarious and Pivotal 2019: Guidance wasn’t just about China (500ish Words) see also Five Ways to Look at Apple’s Surprise Bad News (The Atlantic)
• Books are good for your brain. These techniques will help you read more. (Popular Science)
• A timeline of the Mueller probe’s biggest developments (The Hill)
• Your Bitcoins Are Hidden in the Painting (Bloomberg Businessweek)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jason Schwarz President, Wilshire Funds Management and Wilshire Analytics. The firm, founded in 1972, was a pioneer in the field of quantitative investment analysis, and manages more than $195 billion in capital for more than 600 institutional investors.
Which companies do you trust the least?
Source: Recode
