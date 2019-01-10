10 Monday AM Reads

My Monday morning train reads:

• If This Isn’t a Bear Market, Then What Is It? (Barron’s)

• Jeff Bezos and Jamie Dimon: Best of Frenemies: JPMorgan chief and Amazon founder have found their companies’ fortunes increasingly entwined, but the balance of power between their firms has shifted (Wall Street Journal)

• 2018: The Year in Charts (Pension Partners)

• Elevated risk: Elevator mechanics often have little training, inspectors regularly fail to identify hazards, and landlords escape penalties (The Real Deal)

• Dance Video by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Inspires Delight. Condemnation? Not So Much. (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jason Schwarz President, Wilshire Funds Management and Wilshire Analytics. The firm, founded in 1972, was a pioneer in the field of quantitative investment analysis, and manages more than $195 billion in capital for more than 600 institutional investors.

