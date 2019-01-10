10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• Why a 2015-2016 Mini-Recession May Be a Boon to Us Today (CIO)

• Stock Markets and the Rule of Law (TRB)

• What Amazon’s Rise to No. 1 Says About the Stock Market (Wall Street Journal)

• Nudges, long aimed at saving behavior, are needed for people converting a nest egg into Retirement Income (UCLA Anderson Review)

• Why is Congress so dumb? We lawmakers dumped our in-house experts. Now lobbyists do the thinking for us. (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Len Kiefer from Deputy Chief Economist at Freddie Mac.

