10 New Year’s Day Reads

My morning train reads:

• Ryan Holiday: Holiday: How to Develop Better Habits in 2019 (Medium)

• Hedge funds’ hopes for 2018 dashed amid closures (FN London)

• Robert Mueller: TIME Person of the Year Runner Up (Time)

• Facebook And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad 2018 (Buzzfeed)

• The Best Investments of 2018? Art, Wine and Cars (Wall Street Journal)

• The Story of 2018 Was Climate Change (New York Times)

• Trump values unpredictability. He also values rising markets. He can’t have both. (Washington Post) see also The death of our Siemens factory is the result of another Trump lie (The Guardian)

• New Life for Old Classics, as Their Copyrights Run Out (New York Times)

• The Car I Am Most Looking Forward to Driving in 2019 (Bloomberg)

• BEST NEW YEAR’S PARTY: New Horizons Spacecraft Makes New Year’s Flyby of Ultima Thule, the Farthest Rendezvous Ever. (Space)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Francis J. Greenburger, founder of Time Equities. He is best known as the real estate developer who popularized coops in NYC, but he is also a literary agent, and philanthropist. He is the author of Risk Game: Self Portrait of an Entrepreneur.

Euro Turns 20, a Look Back at Who Fared the Best. And Worst

Source: Bloomberg

