10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• How Divorces Work for the Super-Wealthy: Jeff Bezos is splitting up with his wife with $137 billion in assets to divvy up. (The Atlantic) see also Bezos Divorce Won’t Be Weird for Amazon (Bloomberg)
• Libor Could Still Haunt Preferred-Share Investors (Barron’s)
• A bigger life in a smaller city (Curbed)
• Hiltzik Memo to conservatives: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez understands taxes better than you do (Los Angeles Times)
• The Mysterious, Stubborn Appeal of Mass-Produced Fried Chicken (Vice)
• Court Strikes Down Iowa’s ‘Ag-Gag’ Law That Blocked Undercover Investigations (NPR)
• On the Experience of Entering a Bookstore in Your Forties (vs. Your Twenties) (Literary Hub)
• Dangerous minds: the writers hounded by the FBI (New Statesman)
• The ‘Collusion’ Debate Ended Last Night (Talking Points Memo) but see What if the Obstruction Was the Collusion? On the NYT’s Latest Bombshell (Lawfare)
• These Whales Are Serenaders of the Seas. It’s Quite a Racket. (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Len Kiefer from Deputy Chief Economist at Freddie Mac.
Stock or Bond Owners, Who Feels Richer?
Source: Bloomberg
