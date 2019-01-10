10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• Will Index Funds Really Take Over the World? Despite passive investing’s relentless progress, a few important impediments stand in the way. (CIO)
• Bill Miller in the Wilderness — and Loving It (Institutional Investor)
• Short-term Luck Versus Long-term Skill (Jim O’Shaughnessy) see also The Biggest Returns (Collaborative Fund)
• Why everyone else seems to have more money than you (Fast Company)
• Rationality: research shows we’re not as stupid as we have been led to believe (The Conversation) but see Why Facts Don’t Change Our Minds (James Clear)
What are you reading?
