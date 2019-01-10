10 Thursday AM Reads

Our last day of the month, Fed-free morning train reads:

• Baseball and Stocks both Games of Failure: From 1926 to 2016, just 90 stocks of 26,000 account for half of all gains (Global Investment Strategy) see also Jackie Robinson. The man who broke Major League Baseball’s color line in 1947 would have been 100 today. (NYT)

• The Case Against Value Stocks (Validea)

• How Laid Off Are You? (Fluxblog)

• The Rams’ $5 billion stadium complex is bigger than Disneyland. It might be perfect for L.A. (Washington Post)

• Tony Romo Calls Plays Before They Happen. How Often Is He Actually Right? (Wall Street Journal)