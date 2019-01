My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Consider Firing Your Male Broker (New York Times)

• “2019 will be the year of the stock-picker” – and other nonsense to ignore (Moneyweek)

• Do Economic Booms Die of Old Age? (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• So what can Apple do next? (Om) see also 2019 Predictions (L2)

• Startups: Time to Exit (Ian Hathaway)