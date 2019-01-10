10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Wall Street freaks out about 2020: Many of the nation’s top bankers want Trump gone, but they’re growing anxious about some Democratic presidential contenders (Politico)

• The Google Advisor? (ETF.com)

• $1.5 trillion U.S. tax cut has no major impact on business capex plans: survey (Reuters)

• Amazon Knows What You Buy. And It’s Building a Big Ad Business From It. (New York Times) but see The case against behavioral advertising is stacking up (TechCrunch)

• The Inventor blames Silicon Valley for the Theranos scandal (The Verge) see also ‘Apollo 11’ Review: Astonishing NASA Documentary Is One Giant Leap for Film Restoration — Sundance (Indie Wire)