10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:
• Bigger Gold Companies Still Aren’t Glitterati Heftier companies aren’t likely to solve the industry’s fundamental problems (Wall Street Journal)
• If Earnings Have Peaked, Will a Stock Wipeout Follow? Corporate profits likely crested in last year’s 3rd quarter. But that might not be too bad. (CIO) see also Diversification is (Almost) Undefeated (Wealth of Common Sense)
• The Real Cost of Cheap Groceries (Fortune)
• Nike’s New Self-Lacing Basketball Shoe Is Actually Smart (Wired) See also Nike’s big bet on the future of connected shoes (Fast Company)
• Our pets: the key to the obesity crisis? (BBC)
What are you reading?
