1954 Talbot Lago T26

I have to admit that I am not all that familiar with the Talbot Lago T26. Older Talbot’s are some of the most beautiful cars ever designed — the 1937 T150 is spectacular, and the 1948, 1949 and 1951 are both handsome. I know there is a small subgroup of enthusiasts for the marquee.

This right hand drive came with a large 4.5-liter twin-cam inline six-cylinder engine mated to a 4 speed shifter, producing 210 bhp. That power was enough to make the fast looking coupe put up decent numbers.

I am intrigued by the long hood and gills — this body would make for a very nice spyder convertible.

Clean models go for $300k to 500k. A similar car sold at auction for $385,000.

Source: Classic Driver