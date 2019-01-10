Blackrock & Vanguard Win 2018 Asset Capture

Via our man Brian in Chicago comes this fascinating pair of charts.

As much as the active crowd slag on indexing — recall its a Marxist, nonprofit, Socialist, bubble, that is dangerous to the economy — the graphics below make it very clear to even the most biased and conflicted observer that the crowd has voted with their feet — and dollars.

Blackrock wins ETF flows in ‘18 and has seen largest share capture for last 5 years



Source: @brosen23

