Mea Culpas, 2018 edition

Trump, Markets, Infrastructure and Other 2018 Mistakes

There’s merit in going back and seeing what we got wrong.

Bloomberg, January 4, 2019

I was wrong.

I find it helpful to say that occasionally. In fact, each year, I make a list of what I got wrong; I share publicly all the things I have written about where I was off, either a little or a whole lot. Publishing this list in the full light of day allows me to own my mistakes, recognizes our fallibility, and learn from the experience.

I have been doing this for about a decade. It is incredibly helpful to my “process;” hopefully, you may find some usefulness in it as well.

Not Wrong (but Looks it)

I am always surprised when I get pushback to columns that are effectively correct. Consider these three as not mea culpas:

1.Don’t be Afraid of October: I wrote “Investors should worry more about September” than October. Markets promptly went straight down starting in October, continuing to fall for three months, just about losing 20 percent of their value. The angry emails I got on this column came from “outcome focused” traders. Those readers who were focused on process knew this was a probability discussion. Just because the dice come up snake eyes does not mean the math was wrong. 2. There’s Nothing Old About This Bull Market: The discussions about how old bull markets are is so silly. Age is not the factor that ends bull markets, not is there anything magical about 20 percent measure of a bear market, a made-up number. [iv] Now we get to argue wither the recent 19.78 percent pullback on a closing basis was truly the end of the bull market. Never mind that Russell 2000 (-27.28%) the Nasdaq 100 (-23.45%) and the S&P500 (20.06%) all suffered drawdowns of more than 20 percent peak to trough. Please leave me out of this one… 3. Apple Mag Cover Indicator. I an fond of pointing out that certain indicators that work with entire indices or markets do not work with single companies. To wit, the Apple magazine cover indicator. As I noted in “That Magazine Cover Doesn’t Make Apple Shares a ‘Sell’ “ Apple and Steve Jobs or Tim Cook have been on countless covers over the years. Cherry picking those that precede a selloff while ignoring the rest is a pointless exercise.

That’s my list for 2018. Check back next year – the odds are pretty good there will be lots more errors to own up to.

