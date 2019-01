The co-founder and former CEO of Southwest Airlines, Herb Kelleher, died this week at 87.

Herb shared his story with NPR in 2016, and they republished it as a tribute to his life and career, in which he transformed the US airline industry.

More than 50 years ago, competitors sued to keep Herb Kelleher’s new airline grounded. After a 3-year court fight, the first plane took off from Dallas. Today Southwest Airlines is the country’s largest domestic airline.

Remembering Herb Kelleher