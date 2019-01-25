Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 1.25.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending January 25th, 2019

Positives:

1. Government shutdown resolved! Well, for 3 weeks. 2. Jobless claims fell 13k w/o/w from 212k to 199k. 3. Same store sales rose 7.0% w/o/w, up from previous 6.7% increase. 4. FHFA house price index rose 0.4%, higher than expected 0.3% increase. 5. PMI composite rose to 54.5, greater than previous 54.2.

Negatives:

1. Shutdown grounds some flights at LaGuardia and other airports do not have enough Air Traffic Controllers;

2. Leading economic indicators fell 0.1% m/o/m, down from previous 0.2% rise.

3. Existing home sales fell 6.4% m/o/m, down from previous 2.1% increase.

4. Mortgage applications fell a seasonally adjusted 2.0% w/o/w, down from previous 9.0% increase.

5. Richmond fed manufacturing index came in at -2, meeting expectations.