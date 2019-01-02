Tech Firm CapEx, 2007-18

Kind of surprising to see Google (Alphabet) and Facebook each spend more on Cap Ex than Apple does.

From Recode:

Tech companies are spending record amounts on fixed assets

Internet companies are pushing capital expenditure to new heights. The biggest tech companies — Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft — are acquiring everything from real estate to data centers to warehouses in order to keep up with customer demand and each other. It remains to be seen whether investing all this cash will put more distance between these companies and their competitors or if it will just be another burden on their balance sheets.

Here are all 5 companies historical capex spending in 5 charts:

Google



Facebook



Apple



Amazon



Microsoft



Source: Recode