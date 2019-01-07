The ETF Story

From Bloomberg:

The creation story of the first exchange-traded fund is actually the best way to understand how they work. And it’s not just educational, it’s entertaining. Like the PC and the MP3, the story of the creation of SPY — which turned 30 this year — is full of characters, twists and turns, and subplots. In the end, the product launched an industry that’s reshaping not just investing but the entire financial ecosystem. This six-episode miniseries will weave together interviews with the founding fathers and other key players that help investors better understand the ETF and how we got here.