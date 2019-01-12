10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat on the exercise bike, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• There Will Be More Rude Awakenings: Dan Ivascyn, Group Chief Investment Officer at Pimco, expects more market turmoil in 2019 and hints how investors can protect their portfolio (Finanz und Wirtschaft)

• ‘We know how lucky we were’: What happens to the country if the only young people who can buy houses are already wealthy? We’re about to find out. (Politico)

• Hacked Printers. Fake Emails. Questionable Friends. Fahmi Quadir Was Up 24% Last Year, But It Came at a Price. (Institutional Investor)

• The Real Story Behind the Havana Embassy Mystery (Vanity Fair)

• Robert J. Shiller on Bubbles, Reflexivity, and Narrative Economics (CFA Institute)

• Sunscreen the New Margarine? Current guidelines for sun exposure are unhealthy and unscientific, controversial new research suggests—and quite possibly even racist. How did we get it so wrong? (Outside)

• Taleb the Philosopher (First Things)

• Conquerors of the Courts Forget Trump’s Supreme Court picks. The Federalist Society’s impact on the law goes much deeper. How the Federalist Society is helping conservatives win the judicial war. (Washington Post)

• The French Burglar Who Pulled Off His Generation’s Biggest Art Heist: The skilled climber and thief Vjeran Tomic, whom the French press referred to as Spider-Man, has described robbery as an act of imagination. (New Yorker)

• Conversation: Björk on Creativity as an Ongoing Experiment (Creative Independent)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Len Kiefer from Deputy Chief Economist at Freddie Mac.

Want to see what America would be like if it ditched net neutrality, look at Portugal



Source: Los Angeles Times

