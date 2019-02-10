10 Friday AM Reads

New Month! Start strong with our morning train reads:

• President Trump’s First Two Years, in 13 Metrics. (Bloomberg)

• Everything You Wanted To Know About MMT (But Were Afraid To Ask) (Macro Tourist)

• A Billion Users (ASYMCO) see also How to Save on Your Next Apple Purchase (New York Times)

• America’s Epidemic of Vaccine Exemptions (New Republic)

• Taken: How police departments make millions by seizing property (Greenville News)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Matt Hougan, former CEO of Inside ETFs, now the Global Head of Research at Crypto firm Bitwise Asset Management.

