10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Will India Outrun Cocky China? The subcontinent has the best economic growth, but the world’s No. 2 economy sports a big lead. (CIO)

• Do Investors Care At All About Audits Anymore? (ReTheAuditors)

• Happy now? Lessons for economic policy makers from a focus on subjective well-being (Resolution Foundation)

• Why America’s New Apartment Buildings All Look the Same (Bloomberg Businessweek) see also Zillow Wants to Flip Your House (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Silicon Valley Index shows the misery and triumph of the world’s tech capital (CNET)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Joseph H. Davis, Ph.D., Vanguard’s global chief economist and head of Vanguard Investment Strategy Group. He is a member of the senior portfolio management team for Vanguard Fixed Income Group.

Get the daily reads in your inbox — free! Sign up here