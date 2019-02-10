10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning plane reads:

• Different Kinds of Stupid (Collaborative Fund)

• Zillow wants to be the one company you use to buy, sell, and finance your home (Basis Point)

• How I’ve Made Email my Secret Weapon (Medium)

• Trump’s War on California: It’s undoubtedly a blue-state bastion. But far from being a socialist hellhole, the Golden State is thriving (Politico)

• Russian-Style Kleptocracy Is Infiltrating America (Defense One)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Neil Dwane, portfolio manager, and the Global Strategist with Allianz Global Investors, which manages about $591 billion dollars.

